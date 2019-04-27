James Linton



Jackson - Mr. James Linton, age 83, departed this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens.



He was born on July 19, 1935 in Forrest City, Arkansas to the late Cecil A. Linton and Minnie Forthman Linton. He graduated from Northside High School in 1953. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy after graduation and served eight years. He married Helen Elizabeth Long on March 2, 1956. Mr. Linton had a long career as Sales Manager for Colonial Bakery. After retirement he continued to work thirteen years with Lifeline. Mr. Linton was also a Deacon and member of West Jackson Baptist Church. He was a member of the Jerome Teel Sunday school class.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Helen Long Linton and a sister and brother.



Mr. Linton is survived by his daughter, Pamela Jean Linton of Jackson, Tennessee; son, James Patrick Linton of Olathe, Kansas; sister Patsy Johnson (David); brother, Stephen Linton of Jackson, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Online registry at MedinaFuneralHome.com



Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service



302 W. Church Avenue - Medina, Tennessee 38355 Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary