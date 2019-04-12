|
James Lunsford
- - On April 10, 2019 James Waldon Lunsford was called home after an incredible life of 79 yrs. He was born on March 8, 1940 in Lexington, Tn. to James Elbert and Ilene Lunsford who preceded him in death.
James graduated from Parsons High School in 1957 then attended the University of Tennessee Martin and University of Memphis before completing his pharmacy degree at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. After marrying Mary (Missy) Voyles while working as a pharmacist in Corinth, Ms, he continued his pharmacy career in Jackson, Tn. On moving to Decaturville, Tn. they purchased what came to be known as Lunsford's Pharmacy which they successfully operated for 31 years.
James is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary (Missy) Lunsford, one son James Waldon (J) Lunsford II (Carol) of Adamsville, Tn., daughter Lesley Lunsford Fortune (Jason) of Brentwood, Tn., sister Charlotte Graves (Johnny) of Parsons, Tn., grandchildren Josh Lunsford, Abbie Lunsford, step-grandchildren Brandt Fortune and Brennen Fortune.
A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 2 PM.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 12, 2019