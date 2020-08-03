1/
James Michael Biedron
{ "" }
James Michael Biedron

Jackson - James Michael Biedron, age 67 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Jackson.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Mike Ulmer officiating. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery in Medina.

The family will receive friends and loved ones beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 until the time of the service.

A full obituary is available on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555






Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
7314275555
