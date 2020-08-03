James Michael Biedron
Jackson - James Michael Biedron, age 67 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Jackson.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Mike Ulmer officiating. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery in Medina.
The family will receive friends and loved ones beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 until the time of the service.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555