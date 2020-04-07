|
James Michael "Mike" Crenshaw
Jackson - James Michael (Mike) Crenshaw, 66, passed away April 3, 2020 of a heart attack. Mike served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War Era. He was an aircraft mechanic for the TN National Guard for almost 20 years including a deployment to Iraq.
Mike is survived by his parents (Olive and Frances Crenshaw of Jackson, TN), 2 sisters, and his son, Josh (Milly), and 2 grandsons (Tucker and Nolan).
A family graveside service will be held at the West TN Veterans Military Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020