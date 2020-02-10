|
|
James P. "Jim" Murdaugh
Jackson - Jim Murdaugh, age 73, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital supported by his family and friends.
He was born in Memphis, TN on October 14, 1946, the son of the late James Coleman and Mary W. Phillips Murdaugh. He attended the former Memphis State University and was an avid supporter where he enjoyed tailgating at numerous functions. He was co-owner of Golden Circle Land Company of Jackson.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Charolette Murdaugh of Jackson; a son, Marc Murdaugh and wife Joy of Medina, TN; son, Kyle Brandon Harris and wife Candace of Winchester, VA and a daughter, Kristen Suhrie and husband Brant of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren, Chloe Thompson, Maria Murdaugh, Ty Thompson, Emma Kate Murdaugh, Macy Murdaugh, Hayleigh Davis, Josalyn Harris, Ainsley Harris and Nolan Harris and one great grandchild, Loucas Thompson; his brother, Mike Murdaugh (Margaret) of Knoxville, TN; a great-aunt, Naomi Chance and cousins, Joe Chance (Gina) of Cordova and Phillip Chance (Celia) of Washington.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the sanctuary of Northside Church with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until 4:30 PM prior to the service.
The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, 213 Cheyenne Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020