Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for James Murdaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. "Jim" Murdaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. "Jim" Murdaugh Obituary
James P. "Jim" Murdaugh

Jackson - Jim Murdaugh, age 73, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital supported by his family and friends.

He was born in Memphis, TN on October 14, 1946, the son of the late James Coleman and Mary W. Phillips Murdaugh. He attended the former Memphis State University and was an avid supporter where he enjoyed tailgating at numerous functions. He was co-owner of Golden Circle Land Company of Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Charolette Murdaugh of Jackson; a son, Marc Murdaugh and wife Joy of Medina, TN; son, Kyle Brandon Harris and wife Candace of Winchester, VA and a daughter, Kristen Suhrie and husband Brant of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren, Chloe Thompson, Maria Murdaugh, Ty Thompson, Emma Kate Murdaugh, Macy Murdaugh, Hayleigh Davis, Josalyn Harris, Ainsley Harris and Nolan Harris and one great grandchild, Loucas Thompson; his brother, Mike Murdaugh (Margaret) of Knoxville, TN; a great-aunt, Naomi Chance and cousins, Joe Chance (Gina) of Cordova and Phillip Chance (Celia) of Washington.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the sanctuary of Northside Church with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until 4:30 PM prior to the service.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, 213 Cheyenne Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now