Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Heights United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Heights United Methodist Church
James Terrell King Iii Obituary
James Terrell King III

Jackson - James Terrell "Terry" King, III, died Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born December 25, 1934 in Memphis, TN the son of the late James Terrell King, Jr and Ruby Shipman King. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years and the mother of his children, Addie Limbaugh King. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, a member of the Casey Jones Barbershop Chorus and a long-time member of Forest Heights United Methodist Church. He was a man truly in love with his family.

Terry is survived by his wife Marjorie King, one son James Terrell King, IV, (Jamie) and one daughter, Leigh Ann King Davis; four grandchildren, Lexie King, Kayla King, J. T. King and Blair Davis.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00PM at Forest Heights United Methodist Church. Entombment is to follow in the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors and from 1:00PM until service time Friday at the church.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Forest Heights United Methodist Church, 863 W. Forest Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
