Lexington - James Holland Wood was born on what is now Natchez Trace State Park on January 21, 1933 to Lee Roy and Annie Jane (Woods) Wood. He died March 25, 2019 at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Humboldt, TN. James, known affectionately to many as Jim, graduated from Lexington High School (class of '51) and Memphis State University. At graduation at Memphis State, he was commissioned an Air Force Officer. In the 1970's he received a Master's Degree from Abilene Christian University. James served 23 years on active duty. He had previously served nine years in the National Guard. James was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 90 in Jackson. After retiring from the United States Air Force, James worked for the State of Alaska for eleven years as a Probation/Parole Officer and as a Legislative Staff Officer. He spent a total of 25 years in Alaska. In 2003 he returned to his home in Henderson County, TN in to be among family and friends. He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Anne (Wood) Monvignier of Long Island, NY; a son, James Lee Wood of Lexington, TN and a sister, Emma Lee (Wood) (Cogdell) Cagle of Lexington, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother Amanda (Stephens) (McCay) Wood, a half sister Fairy (Wood) Fiddler, and a half brother Oron Wood. Visitation and the funeral service will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Reed's Chapel Funeral Home of Lexington. Visitation will begin at 11:00am until the funeral service, which will take place at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Pleasant Grove Sweet Bud Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pleasant Grove Sweet Bud Cemetery near Darden, TN or to the Henderson County Humane Society (http://www.hshcky.org/).
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 28, 2019