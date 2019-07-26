|
Mrs. Jamie Comer McDonald
Medina - Funeral services for Mrs. Jamie McDonald, age 94, will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Chapel of Replogle~Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Russell Epperson officiating. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5 P.M. till 8 P.M. and on Saturday from Noon till service time.
Mrs. McDonald passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at NHC in Milan surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Florence, Alabama to the late Felix and Clora King Comer. Jamie attended the local schools there and then worked in nearby Mobile repairing fighter planes during WWII. Jamie married Elton McDonald and together they owned and ran McDonalds Fashion Outlet and other small businesses in Medina.They were married for 56 years before Elton passed away and Mrs. McDonald has been a resident of Medina for over 70 years. She will be remembered for her love of travel, fishing, cooking and eating; but especially for her love of faith and family.
Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Steven McDonald, one brother, and eight sisters.
She is survived by her son, Denney McDonald; daughter, Sherry (Tim) Epperson; five grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 26, 2019