Services
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-3026
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Comer McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Comer McDonald Obituary
Mrs. Jamie Comer McDonald

Medina - Funeral services for Mrs. Jamie McDonald, age 94, will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Chapel of Replogle~Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Russell Epperson officiating. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5 P.M. till 8 P.M. and on Saturday from Noon till service time.

Mrs. McDonald passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at NHC in Milan surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Florence, Alabama to the late Felix and Clora King Comer. Jamie attended the local schools there and then worked in nearby Mobile repairing fighter planes during WWII. Jamie married Elton McDonald and together they owned and ran McDonalds Fashion Outlet and other small businesses in Medina.They were married for 56 years before Elton passed away and Mrs. McDonald has been a resident of Medina for over 70 years. She will be remembered for her love of travel, fishing, cooking and eating; but especially for her love of faith and family.

Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Steven McDonald, one brother, and eight sisters.

She is survived by her son, Denney McDonald; daughter, Sherry (Tim) Epperson; five grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now