Jane Lee Jines
Jane Lee Jines

Jackson - Graveside services for Mrs. Jane Lee Jines, age 73, will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:30 am at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Jines passed away on August 16, 2020, at her home in Jackson, TN after a long battle with cancer. She was born on August 8, 1947, in Jackson, TN to the late Joseph Melbourn Osborn and Annie B Osborn. Mrs. Jines was a 1965 graduate of Jackson High School. She graduated college with a B.S. in Education in 1969 from Lambuth College. In 1974 she graduated from Memphis State University with her masters degree in education with an emphasis in guidance and personal service. Mrs. Jinses retired in 2019 from Bethel Springs Elementary School as guidance counselor. Mrs. Jines was a remarkable woman. She was a loving a gracious lady to her friends and she loved her family.

Mrs. Jines is survived by her husband, Guy J. Jines, and her son, Joseph K. Jines.

Visitation for Mrs. Jines will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 11:00 - 11:30 am at Ridgecrest Cemetery. Lawrece-Sorensen Funeral Home is in charge of services.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 17, 2020
She was a great teacher and one of my favorites!
Garrett Stone
Student
August 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Brandy Stone
Friend
