Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
503 S. High Street
Trenton, TN
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
503 S. High Street
Trenton, TN
Jane Sorrells Harris Obituary
Jane Sorrells Harris

Trenton - Jane Sorrells Harris of Trenton, TN, age 96, died Christmas Day at her daughter's house near Fulton, KY. She was born Ella Jane Campbell at home in Greenfield, TN on March 26, 1923. She was the only child of Wayne Campbell and Cora Stout Campbell.

Jane graduated from Greenfield High School in 1941. She attended the University of Tennessee, Martin Branch, worked at the Milan Arsenal during WWII, and graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, majoring in Home Economics. She married Frank Gentry Sorrells, Jr. on June 14, 1947. Their children are Sally (Harry) Ward of Fulton, KY, Susan (David) Braun of Healy, AK, and Frank (Vickie) Sorrells, III of Trenton, TN. She enjoyed six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She taught in Trenton and Gibson County for nineteen years, including music, remedial reading, first and second grade. Frank died in 1997 a few months before their 50th wedding anniversary.

Five years later she married Judge Phil Harris and moved back to Greenfield. They were married ten years, and she enjoyed being part of the fun-loving Harris family. After his death she moved back to Trenton.

Music was an important part of her life. She was a pianist and a soprano, singing at church, weddings, and funerals.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Trenton. Visitation is at 10 a.m. on the day of the service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 503 S. High Street, Trenton, Tennessee 38382.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
