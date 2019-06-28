|
Janice Park McDaniel
- - The family of Jo Janice Park McDaniel announces with sadness her death on the morning of June 27, 2019.
Ms. McDaniel was the widow of Bobby Lee McDaniel, a longtime member of the Crockett County Commission. They raised their two children, Jane Lee and Timothy Park on the family farm in the Elizabeth Community of Crockett County. Janice was the daughter of the late Joe Tom Park and Opal Malone Park of Crockett County.
Always a supporter of anything Crockett County she had served as President of the Friendship Book Club and Secretary of the Twentieth Century Club and Chairman of the Crockett County . She served her church, The Elizabeth Methodist Church as a soprano in the choir, sacrament preparer and represented her church on the District Counsel.
"Angel" as she was named by her beloved grandson leaves her daughter and husband Chancellor and Mrs. George Robert Ellis of Dyer, Tennessee, her son and wife Mr. & Mrs. Timothy Park McDaniel of Germantown, Tennessee; four grandchildren; Hamilton Wesley Ellis, Georgia Lee Ellis of Dyer Tennessee and Park and Will McDaniel of Germantown, Tennessee. She leaves one great grandchild; Robert Lee Ellis of Dyer, Tennessee.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00, Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth United Methodist Church conducted by Reverend Walter Lockhart with internment at Belle Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Friendship Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 28, 2019