Jannie Mae Allen
Jackson - Graveside services for Ms. Jannie Mae Allen, age 98, will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery with Justin Wainscott officiating.
Ms. Allen passed away on August 30, 2020, at Morning Side of Jackson. She was born in Madison County to the late Robert S. and Lillie Mae McBride Allen. Ms. Allen received her education in the county schools, graduating from the former Pope High School. She was a retired employee of Home Beneficial Life Company. Ms. Allen was a member of the First Baptist Church and taught Sunday school on the children's department for 51 years.
Ms. Allen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Allen, George Allen; sister in law, Mattie Allen; brother in law, Arthur Nanney.
Ms. Allen is survived by her sister, Jennie Nanney; nieces, Betty Barnette, Barbara Henry, Beverly Pickens, Janet Cain; nephews, Tommy Allen, Bobby Allen, Brad Allen; several great nieces and nephews.
The family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside of Jackson for their compassionate care of Jannie over the last two years.