Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
1950 - 2020
J.b. Kail Obituary
J.B. Kail

Alamo - Funeral Services for Mr. J B Kail, age 69, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Chapel of Ronk Funeral Home with bro. Melvin Poe officiating. Burial will follow at the Alamo City Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Kail passed away, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born, July 15, 1950, to the late Jesse Burl Kail and Elizabeth Brown Kail in Humboldt, TN. J B proudly served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked at proctor and gamble in Jackson, TN as a technician until he retired. Later, he went to work part time driving a truck for Helena Chemical Co. Mr. J B was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Union City, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Danny Kail, Donny Kail; mother-in-law, Joyce Cheatham; brother-in-law, Kenneth Cheatham.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Kail; sons, Jason Kail (Kristina), Justin Kail; grandchildren, Madeline Kail, Kloie Kail, Jake Mansfield, Rege Lucky; sister, Nancy Hutchison (Rodney); half-brother, Burl Wayne Kail (Marolyn); sisters-in-law, Diane Kail, Diane Cheatham, Carolyn Cheatham, Wanda Cheatham; father-in-law, Frankie Cheatham; three nephews; five nieces; four great nephews; three great nieces.

Pallbearers for the service will be Larry Whitten, Chad Williams, Jason Mansfield, Keenan Lucky, Dusty Haynes, and Blake Cheatham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Noah Hatchett, Billy Kail, and Danny Kail.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society; 1120 E Court St, Dyersburg, TN 38024.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
