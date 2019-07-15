|
Jean Cary Winfree
Jackson - Jean Cary Winfree, age 57 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
He was born on April 1, 1962 in Oakland, CA to the late Raymond A. Winfree and Verna Mae Jernigan Winfree. Born with Down Syndrome, Jean enjoyed country music. When he was younger he played the drums and the spoons.
He is survived by his half brother, Thomas Hilliard of Alvagordo, NM and Marie Dunmire of Augusta, MI; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 15, 2019