Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
(731) 784-1414
Jean Matthews

Jean Matthews Obituary
Jean Matthews

Humboldt - Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Jean Matthews, age 90, will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Gadsden. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 PM until 8 PM and Sunday from noon until service time.

Mrs. Matthews, a lifelong homemaker, devoted wife, mother and grandmother and member of Harris Grove United Methodist Church, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Matthews; parents, Henry and Callie Blurton; a daughter, Elaine Hayes; a sister, Rose Forsythe; and a brother, Bobby Glen Blurton.

Mrs. Matthews is survived by a daughter, Maxine (Robert) Long; a son, David (Debra) Matthews; a sister, Patty Lovett; four grandchildren, Jeana (John) Turnbow, Trey (Ashley) Hayes, Barry (Allison) Matthews and Bradley (Kara) Matthews; and eight great grandchildren, Will and Matthew Turnbow, Sadie Hayes, James William and Abigail Matthews, and Katie, Charlotte and Samuel Matthews.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
