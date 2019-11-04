|
Jere Jennings
Grayson - Jere Matt Jennings, age 76 of Grayson, Georgia passed away peacefully from this life surrounded by his family on November 1, 2019.
He was born on April 18, 1943 in Jackson, Tennessee. Jere was a 1961 graduate of Jackson High School. After graduation, he joined the Naval Reserves. He was honorably discharged from active duty, and returned to Jackson where he was employed by the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. Like his father, Jere was a true railroad man at heart. He ended his long railroad career as Operational Vice President of the Gulf and Mississippi Railroad.
Jere is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judy Allen Jennings, his parents, Jesse and Christine Jennings, and his sister, Jesselyn Cutshaw.
Jere is survived by his daughters, Dayna Poindexter (David) of Starkville, Mississippi and Kelly Jenkins (Kevin) of Lawrenceville, Georgia. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jeremy Ball, Molly Jenkins, Shelby Poindexter, Rachael Ball, Jonathan Jenkins, and Zachary Poindexter. He has one brother, Dr. John Jennings (Sue Ellen) as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at New Hope Road Church of Christ, 3329 New Hope Road, Dacula, Georgia. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm followed by the service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to () or Georgia Agape Adoption Agency (www.georgiaagape.org).
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019