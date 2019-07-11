|
Dr. Jerry Atkins
Huntingdon - Dr. Jerry Franklin Atkins, 82 of Huntingdon, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, July 9,2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Atkins was born January 17, 1937, in McKenzie, Tennessee, to the late Henry Atkinsand Edith (Winston) Atkins Allen. He was a Medical Doctor in Family Practice in Huntingdon for over fifty years, was a longtime member of the Huntingdon First United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Lone Oak Hunting Club.
While living in Huntingdon, Dr. Atkins served his community in various capacities, serving as a School Board member for the Huntingdon Special School District, for many years as the Team Doctor for the Huntingdon Mustangs Football Team, and he was very active in Carroll County's Habitat for Humanity organization. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for his Alma Mater, Lambuth University.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula Ballinger Atkins; four sons - Kevin Atkins (Marty), Dr. Keith Atkins (Debbie), Judge Kyle Atkins (Elizabeth), all of Jackson; Kerry Atkins (Mary) of Knoxville, and one sister, Betty Millrany of Jackson. He also leaves nine grandchildren - Karter Atkins, Katie Atkins Freeman, Karrington Atkins, Neeley Atkins, Abby Atkins, Tanner Atkins, Kathryn Atkins, Meg Atkins, and Harrison Atkins.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Huntingdon First United Methodist Church. The Reverend Tim Atkins and Bishop Joe E. Pennel will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Chase Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and at Huntingdon First United Methodist Church on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Huntingdon First United Methodist Church, 101 Asbury Circle, Huntingdon, TN 38344, or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 11, 2019