Services
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-3026
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Epperson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Epperson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Epperson Obituary
Jerry Epperson

Medina, TN - Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Epperson will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1 P.M. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence with Bro. George McMinn and Bro. Steve Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Yard Cemetery.

Jerry, age 64, passed Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Medina to the late Raymond and Mary Lorene Morgan Epperson. He graduated from Medina High School and began a 46 year career as an electrician. He was licensed in 28 states. In 1975 he married Donna Barnes his wife of 44 years. Jerry was a member of Lathams Chapel and Friendship Baptist Church. He farmed, enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing, and loved spending time with his family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Randall, Lynn, and Jimmy Epperson, sister; Annie Bell McMillan Toone Epperson, nephew; Josh Epperson, and niece; Holly McMillan White.

He is survived is survived by his wife; son; Michael (Samantha) Epperson, daughter; Angela (Tommy) Manley, brothers; Tim (Sherry), and Victor (Rita) Epperson, sisters; Johnnie (Millard) Higdon, Connie (William) Bland, Virginia (Bruce) Gilley, and Ronda (Chuck) Stewart, grandchildren; Dylan, Gracie, and Lucas Manley; Tyler and Kade Epperson, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11 A.M. till 1 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now