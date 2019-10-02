|
Jerry Epperson
Medina, TN - Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Epperson will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1 P.M. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence with Bro. George McMinn and Bro. Steve Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Yard Cemetery.
Jerry, age 64, passed Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Medina to the late Raymond and Mary Lorene Morgan Epperson. He graduated from Medina High School and began a 46 year career as an electrician. He was licensed in 28 states. In 1975 he married Donna Barnes his wife of 44 years. Jerry was a member of Lathams Chapel and Friendship Baptist Church. He farmed, enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing, and loved spending time with his family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Randall, Lynn, and Jimmy Epperson, sister; Annie Bell McMillan Toone Epperson, nephew; Josh Epperson, and niece; Holly McMillan White.
He is survived is survived by his wife; son; Michael (Samantha) Epperson, daughter; Angela (Tommy) Manley, brothers; Tim (Sherry), and Victor (Rita) Epperson, sisters; Johnnie (Millard) Higdon, Connie (William) Bland, Virginia (Bruce) Gilley, and Ronda (Chuck) Stewart, grandchildren; Dylan, Gracie, and Lucas Manley; Tyler and Kade Epperson, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11 A.M. till 1 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 2, 2019