Jerry Hinson
Trenton, TN - Funeral services for Jerry Lee Hinson, age 81, will be held at 11am Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Oakhaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5pm until 9pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Hinson, a stocker and Chief Union Steward for Brown Shoe Co. and a stocker for Ingram's IGA, and a member of the Poplar Grove Baptist Church passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home in Trenton, TN.
Mr. Hinson enjoyed spending time with and bragging on his grandchildren, he had a love for flowers and gardening, he enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, cooking, the University of Tennessee Vols, and he loved his 1979 red Ford step side truck "Ole Red".
Mr. Hinson was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Vina Hinson; a brother, Roy Hinson; and a daughter, Vickie Jo Hinson.
Mr. Hinson is survived by his wife Betty Hinson of Trenton, TN; three children, Greg Hinson and wife Shelly of Trenton, TN, Sherry Porter and husband Billy of Brazil, TN, and Rory Hinson and wife Angela, of Medina, TN; six grandchildren, Garrett Hinson of Rogers, AR, Seth Hinson of Trenton, TN, Tyler Porter and wife Tabitha of Lexington, KY, Hohner Porter of Ann Arbor, MI; Mia Hinson, and Drew Hinson both of Medina, TN; and a brother, Garvis Hinson of Rotan, TX.
Shelton Funeral Home
731-855-1621
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019