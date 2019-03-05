Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Shackelford Funeral Directors
Crook Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Howell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Howell Obituary
Jerry Howell

Humboldt - Jerry Dean Howell age 79 passed away Saturday March 2, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born December 29, 1939 in Chester County, the son of the late J.D. and Jessie Lee Crouse Howell. He went to school at Jackson. He married Geraldine Knight in 1959. They moved to Chicago in 1960 and lived there for forty-eight years. He worked for Armstrong Containers which later became B-Way Containers, retiring in 2006 as the manufacturing manager. Mrs. Howell passed away in 2004. He moved back to Tennessee in 2006. He married Danuta Witek in 2012.

He was in the Parkway Christian Car Club and West TN Car Club showing his award winning 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS in many shows He was a Baptist in faith.

Mr. Howell is survived by his wife, Danuta Witek of Humboldt, TN; two sons, Perry Howell Berwyn, IL and Russell Howell of Jacksonville, NC; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Jeff Howell in 2017 and two brothers, Charles Howell and Danny Howell.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Bro. Ronnie Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2421
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now