Jerry Howell
Humboldt - Jerry Dean Howell age 79 passed away Saturday March 2, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
He was born December 29, 1939 in Chester County, the son of the late J.D. and Jessie Lee Crouse Howell. He went to school at Jackson. He married Geraldine Knight in 1959. They moved to Chicago in 1960 and lived there for forty-eight years. He worked for Armstrong Containers which later became B-Way Containers, retiring in 2006 as the manufacturing manager. Mrs. Howell passed away in 2004. He moved back to Tennessee in 2006. He married Danuta Witek in 2012.
He was in the Parkway Christian Car Club and West TN Car Club showing his award winning 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS in many shows He was a Baptist in faith.
Mr. Howell is survived by his wife, Danuta Witek of Humboldt, TN; two sons, Perry Howell Berwyn, IL and Russell Howell of Jacksonville, NC; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Jeff Howell in 2017 and two brothers, Charles Howell and Danny Howell.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Bro. Ronnie Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 5, 2019