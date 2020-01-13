|
|
Jerry Paul Davis
Jackson - Jerry Paul Davis, age 76 of Jackson, passed away on January 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Life Tabernacle, 387 Lawrence Switch Rd, Jackson with interment to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at New Life Tabernacle.
A full obituary will be on our website at GASmithandSonsFuneralHome.com
George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020