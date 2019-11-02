|
Jerry Ray Yarbrough
Oakfield - Jerry Ray Yarbrough, age 78 passed away on November 1, 2019.
He was born February 15, 1941 in Oakfield, TN to the late J.B. and Allene Yarbrough.
He is survived by his wife Faye Patrick Yarbrough and a son, Randy Yarbrough.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Yarbrough.
He is also survived by a sister, Patsy Stumph; and two nephews, Bruce Hopper and Mike Hopper (Mary Beth).
He worked 37 years as a truck driver. He was a member of North Jackson Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakfield Cemetery with Alan Verell officiating. Burial will follow the service.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019