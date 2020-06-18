Jerry Warren



Jackson - Funeral Services for Mr. Jerry Miller Warren, 82, will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Ronk Funeral Home, Alamo, TN., with Aubrey Hay officiating.



Mr. Warren passed away peacefully at his home on June 15, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1938 to his late parents, Dennis Warren and Marion Crossnoe Warren.



Surviving relatives include his wife, Lynda Kay Warren; sons, Jerry Warren Jr. (Toni), Rob Warren (Michelle); grandchildren, Brooke Eastham (Walker), Paige Diffee, Ashley Clement (Parker), Megan Rye (Brandon), Grant Diffee (Molly), Brooks Taylor (Jenna), Logan Drew (Haili), Peyton Warren; and 2 great grandchildren, Palmer Eastham, Parks Eastham.



He retired from Ford Motor Company, Lorain, Ohio in 1997 after 41 years of dedicated service.



Pallbearers for the service are Grant Diffee, Peyton Warren, Hugh "Scooter" Nelson, Logan Drew, Brooks Taylor, and Walker Eastham.



Visitation will be held before the service on Sunday, June 21, 2020 ,1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home, Alamo, TN.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked to make donations to Area Relief Ministries



108 South Church Street Jackson TN, 38301



731-425-9257









