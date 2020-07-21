1/
Jesse Landon Hampton
1936 - 2020
Jesse Landon Hampton

Funeral services for Jesse Landon Hampton, age 84, will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gene Rollins, and Dylan McMinn officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be he on Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Hampton a retired owner operator of the Skullbone Store was born in Gibson County Tennessee on June 22, 1936 to the late William Odis and Mary Eleanor Dowland Hampton., and passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Milan, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Hampton of Bradford, Tennessee, daughter Rene' Arrington of Bradford, Tennessee, son Mark (Delana) Hampton of Bradford, Tennessee two sister Evaline (Jerry) Foren of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Patsy (Nathan) Sellers of Bradford, Tennessee, two brothers Don (Deanna) Hampton of Bradford, Tennessee, Kenny Hampton of Milan, Tennessee, four grandchildren Tyler (Worthy) Arrington, Jessie (Zac) Keymon, Gentry (Allie) Hampton, and Grant Hampton, two great grandchildren Oliver Keymon, and Walker Arrington.

Landon and Ruby owned and operated Skullbone Store for 55 years, Landon the "Mayor" of Skullbone, loved his customers and always enjoyed visiting with each and everyone. Landon loved his community and served on many committees and boards, such as Bank of Bradford Board, Bradford School Board, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and Harlon Morris Retirement Home in Trenton, Tennessee. He attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for his entire life.

Mr. Hampton is preceded in death by his sister June Clark, brother-in-law Bill Clark, sister-in-law Louise Hampton, and son-in-law Mike Arrington.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Skullbone Community Center or Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, P. O. Box 1, Bradford, TN 38316.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hunt Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hunt Funeral Home Chapel
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
To the family of Landon Hampton, i am so sorry to hear of his passing, he was always a great guy, He was my class mate at Bradford School , before my moving to Michigan. I attended Mt Pleasant church with Landon and all his family, in fact i was saved at Mt; Pleasant Church in a revival. I also believe we are cousins, as my Grandmother Lilly Crocker was a Hampton before she married. Ruby and all the family again i am sorry , He will be missed , May he rest in peace in Heaven , which he worked for all his life , May God in Heaven give all the family peace in your hearts today
Clyde Vaughn
Classmate
