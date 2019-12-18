|
Jessie Mae "June" Harris
Jackson - Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Mae "June" Harris, age 90, will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12 PM until service time.
Mrs. Harris, a personal administrative assistant and member of the Humboldt First Baptist Church, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Harris.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her son, Gary D. (Pauline) Harris of Jackson; a grandson, William C. Harris of Jackson; two sister-in-laws, Emogene (A.B.) Lott of Jackson and Cara Nell Miller of Humboldt; several nieces, nephews and special caring neighbors.
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
731-784-1414
www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019