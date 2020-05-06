Services
Huntingdon, TN
650 High Street
Huntingdon, TN 38344
731-986-8281
Jim "Chief" Towater

Jim "Chief" Towater Obituary
Jim "Chief" Towater

Lexington - Mr. Jim "Chief" Towater, 68, of Lexington, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bible Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Bryan Oakes, Brother Clint Sanders and Brother Andrew Stokes are officiating.

Mr. Towater was born on February 24, 1952 to the late Ive Towater and Onie Brinkley Towater. He retired from Proctor & Gamble after 31 years and was a member of Bible Grove Ministry Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Pearson, and four brothers: Willie Joe, Johnny, Frankie, and Levi Towater.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Towater of Lexington, Tennessee; a daughter Deborah (Jeff) Gregory of Huntingdon, Tennessee; a step-son Brian (Nikki) Beecham of Darden, Tennessee; 6 grandchildren: Kindra Warren, Kaitlyn Gregory, Ryleigh Johnson, Dustin Beecham, Tyler Beecham, and Haven Trull; 2 great-grandsons, Aiden Beecham and River Johnson; 6 sisters and brothers: Mary Sue Arnold of Chicago, Illinois, Dorothy Arnold of Fox Lake, Illinois, Shirley Robinson of Memphis, Tennessee, Nancy Rice of Huntingdon, Tennessee, Robert Arnold and Stevie Towater of Cedar Grove, Tennessee.

Family will receive friends at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home On Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM, and on Friday from 9:00AM until time of services at 11:00AM.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 731-986-8281.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 6 to May 8, 2020
