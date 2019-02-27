Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Jimmy D. Williams Obituary
Jimmy D Williams

Jackson - Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy D. Williams, age 92, will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Hawk officiating. Interment will follow at Norville Cemetery.

Mr. Williams passed away on February 25, 2018, in Pulaski, TN. He was born on June 15, 1926, in Jackson, TN, to the late Jere Hubert Williams and Nona Green. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry H. Williams and Joe B. Williams. Mr. Williams was a lifelong resident of Jackson, TN.

Mr. Williams is survived by his niece, Betty Yant; nephews, Mike Williams and Tim Williams.

Visitation for Mr. Williams will be held on February 28, 2019, from 1 -2:00 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
