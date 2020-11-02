Jimmy Porter



Finger - James Ray "Jimmy" Porter, age 75 died October 31, 2020 at his home in Finger, TN.



He was born in Jackson, TN on March 8, 1945, son of the late Edward and Rebecca (Barham) Porter. He grew up in Jackson and was a 1963 graduate of Jackson High School. He began working for Robins Tool and Die. He married Betty Essary on October 20, 1979 and they made their home in Finger, TN.



In 1981 he founded Henderson Stamping. For 39 years; located on highway 45 in Henderson Tennessee, Henderson Stamping and Production, Inc. has made its home. Having created a business plan to provide medium- and high-volume stampings, Jimmy and Betty Porter incorporated Henderson Stamping in 1981. Their dream was built on the foundation of Jimmy's expertise in tooling. The Porters began their entrepreneurial journey in a 4,000-squarefoot building with several presses under 200 tons and a significant assembly operation. Jimmy and Betty's vision and personal investment created opportunities for expansion followed by significant growth. Henderson Stamping is now an international stamping supplier with presses up to 1200 tons, complex automated robot lines and powder coating capabilities employing over 175 employees.



He enjoyed motorcycles, especially his Harleys, drag racing, restoring cars, boating and spending time on Pine Lake. He was a member of a Jackson Car club and was a sponsor of the annual Bunny Run. He was an animal lover and he liked to tell stories and jokes and enjoyed people. He loved his grandkids and enjoyed watching their ballgames and soccer games.



He is survived by his wife Betty Porter of Finger; a daughter Melissa Stegall of Jackson; two sons Clay Porter (Julie) of Jackson and Kevin Porter (Katie) of Finger; three grandchildren William Howard Samuel , V; Clayton James Porter and Jennings Alyce Porter.



Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 4, at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson's East Main Chapel with Ronnie Geary officiating. Burial will be in the Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson.



The family will receive friends at East Main Chapel from 9:30 AM until 1:30 PM Wednesday.



