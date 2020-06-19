Jo Ann (Tharp) Tungett Jackson



Jo Ann Jackson, age 77, was called from this life to be with the Lord. She lived in the Waddell Gardens community in Humboldt, TN. Jo Ann passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in her home after fighting the good fight against breast cancer.



Jo Ann was born on November 1, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to Mary Hohmann and Russell Tharp. She had two brothers, Tommy and Teddy Tharp. She attended school in Louisville, Kentucky and studied Nursing. She married Louis "Wayne" Tungett March 28, 1964. Her second marriage was to Michael Jackson on April 15, 2000.



Jo Ann was predeceased by her parents and brother Teddy in a car accident early in her childhood. Wayne Tungett passed on August 7, 2006. Mike Jackson died October 24, 2010.



Jo Ann is survived by her children, Renee Tungett, Michael Tungett, Clint Tungett, and Lu Ann Hargis. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bethany Carey, Crystal Schafer, Jonah, Caleb and Corey Tungett, Andria Tungett, Erik and Ethan Hargis. Her great grandchildren: Hailey and Jordan Carey, Jayla Robles, Raylee Mueller, Samiyah and Markenna Schafer.



Jo Ann will be remembered as being a classy, forgiving and patient woman.



Avondale Baptist Church, 2001 US Highway 45 Byp. W. Humboldt, TN, was her church home. Her memorial service will be held there June 27th at 10:30 a.m.









