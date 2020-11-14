1/
Jo Anne Byrd
Jo Anne Byrd

Decaturville - Jo Anne Byrd, 91 of Decaturville, TN passed away peacefully in her home on November 13, 2020.

Visitation for Jo Anne Byrd will be held from 6 PM - 8 PM on November 15, 2020 at Reed's Chapel in Decaturville, TN. The following day, November 16th, visitation will be held from 12 PM until service with services at 2 PM. Rev. Steve Douglas with be officiating with Larry Parrish assisting. Burial will follow in Decaturville Cemetery beside her late husband, Rollie Wayne Byrd.

She was born on June 2, 1929 in Maury Junction, Crockett County, TN and was the third of five children and the only daughter of Freed and Willie Warren. She was a hard worker all her life and had many skills that included being an amazing cook and seamstress. Some of her jobs included owning and operating a beauty shop in Alamo, TN, working for the Department of Human Services in Decaturville, TN and Memphis, TN, working at Community South Bank in Parsons, TN, and also at Quinco Mental Health Services in Decaturville, TN. She and Wayne were active and faithful members of Alamo Methodist Church until 1959 when she and Wayne moved to Decaturville where they became active at First United Methodist Church. She lived by the Lord's Prayer and loved Psalm 23.

She is survived by her only child, Suzanne Byrd Dawson; two grandsons, Christopher Scott Miller and Bradley Robert Dawson (Brooke); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Rollie Wayne Byrd, known to all of us as Wayne, in 1992; her mother, father, and five brothers, and many dear friends. She often told stories about Wayne and deeply missed him from his passing until her last breath. She was always known to all her nieces and nephews as Aunt Jo. She loved selflessly and was treasured by family and friends. We will all miss her love and spirit.

The date of her death is ironic, her husband Wayne always said Friday the 13th was his lucky day because he left for World war II on Friday the 13th and returned on Friday the 13th. So today, on this glorious and lucky day, they will be reunited once again in heaven after 28 years apart.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to;

Alzheimer's Tennessee 38 Old Hickory Cove Suite 8175 Jackson, TN 38305

or

St. Jude Chirldren's Research Hospital 501 St Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959

Masks are required for attendance at visitation and funeral services and social distancing is encouraged.

731-852-3643

reedschapelfh.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
