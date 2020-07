Jo Brooksie Barnes



Jackson - Graveside services for Mrs. Jo Brooksie Barnes, age 87, will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens with Jack Kennington officiating.



Mrs. Barnes passed away on July 30, 2020, in Jackson, TN. She was born on August 4, 1932, in Huron, TN to the late George Melton and Ada Catherine Byrd. Mrs. Barnes was a member of Cotton Grove Baptist Church. She was a loving housewife and caretaker to many in her family.



Mrs. Barnes is preceded in death by parents; her husband of 28 years, Isaac "Nooky" Barnes; brothers, Fred Melton, Tom Melton, Ferris Melton, Billy Melton; sisters, Mildred Estes, Kathleen Kennington; stepson, Charles Barnes.



Mrs. Barnes is survived by daughter, Jana Street (Chris); stepdaughter, Iris Shackleford (Larry); stepson, Mike Barnes (Brenda); sister, Janie Richardson; many step-grandchildren and step- great grandchildren.









