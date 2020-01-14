Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Joan Brewer

Joan Brewer Obituary
Joan Brewer

Jackson - Joan Marie Brewer, 84, died January 10, 2020 in Columbia, TN.

She is survived by two sons Terry Brewer (Cecilia), Monte Brewer (Carla), three brothers Frank Bills, Robert Bills, Larry Bills, two sisters Barbara and Peggy.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends from 10:30AM until service time at 11:30AM.

More complete obituary on website, www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Facebook/Arrington Funeral Directors.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
