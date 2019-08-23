|
Joan Lessenberry Harrison
Humboldt - Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Lessenberry Harrison, age 75, will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 PM until 8 PM at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home and Sunday from 1 PM until service time at the church.
Mrs. Harrison, a banker, member of the Church at Sugar Creek, the WMU and the Humboldt Golf and Country Club, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lessenberry.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by her husband, Paul Harrison of Humboldt; a daughter, Judith Rodish (Marvin) of Humboldt; a son, Jeffrey Lessenberry (Susan) of Greenville, SC; a sister, Brenda Rowlett of Jackson; and a granddaughter, Jessi Lessenberry of Greenville, SC.
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
731-784-1414
www.sheltonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 23, 2019