Services
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
(731) 784-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church at Sugar Creek
3400 Mitchell St.
Humboldt, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Church at Sugar Creek
3400 Mitchell St.
Humboldt, TN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lessenberry Harrison


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Lessenberry Harrison Obituary
Joan Lessenberry Harrison

Humboldt - Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Lessenberry Harrison, age 75, will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 PM until 8 PM at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home and Sunday from 1 PM until service time at the church.

Mrs. Harrison, a banker, member of the Church at Sugar Creek, the WMU and the Humboldt Golf and Country Club, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lessenberry.

Mrs. Harrison is survived by her husband, Paul Harrison of Humboldt; a daughter, Judith Rodish (Marvin) of Humboldt; a son, Jeffrey Lessenberry (Susan) of Greenville, SC; a sister, Brenda Rowlett of Jackson; and a granddaughter, Jessi Lessenberry of Greenville, SC.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home

731-784-1414

www.sheltonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now