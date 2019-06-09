|
|
Joann P DeBerry
Savannah - Joann DeBerry, age 90, of Jackson passed away June 6 in Savannah, TN.
She was born in Madison County, the daughter of Joe and Hattie Piercey of Oakfield Community who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Frankie Piercey and Roy Van Piercey.
Joann graduated from Northside High School and served her family as a homemaker before working and later retiring from Jackson Madison County Hospital.
She is survived by her sons William DeBerry of Milan, and Richard (Diane) DeBerry of Savannah, TN, two grandchildren Rob (Diyana) DeBerry and Brooke (Jordan) McDonnell, and three great-grandchildren all of whom she cherished.
Visitation is at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home in Jackson on 6/8/19 from 5 to 6 pm followed by her burial in the Oakfield Cemetery on 6/8/19 at 6:30 pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 9, 2019