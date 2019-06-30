Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Joe B. Gaffney

Joe B. Gaffney Obituary
Joe B. Gaffney

Jackson - Joe B. Gaffney, 87, former Circuit Court Clerk for Madison County, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Maplewood Healthcare of Jackson.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

A complete notice will be available on the Arrington facebook page or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 30, 2019
