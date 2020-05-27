|
|
Joe Blake Hudson
Jackson - Joe was born in Madison County, son of the late Rex Douglas and Annie Blake Hudson. He was preceded in death by his wife Bettye Jo Howell Hudson, brother Jere Delk Hudson and an infant daughter, Carol Lynne Hudson. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Northside High School in 1952. He attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served two years in Mannheim, Germany with the 57th Tank Battalion and Armored Division in the personal office. Most of his time was spent on maneuvers because of the Iron Curtain and Cold War. After his return home, he married his High School sweetheart, Bettye Jo Howell on July 31, 1955 at Browns UMC. He retired from Conalco-Ormet where he was employed for 40 years. He was honored by being selected "Employee of the Month." He loved to farm, garden, hunt, and fish with his best friends Nathan Haltom and Denver Collins. He was known for raising cantaloupes, watermelons and pumpkins. He was called "The Pumpkin Man" because he would give pumpkins to the small children in the community at Halloween. He also loved to share vegetables from his garden. He was a long-time member of Browns United Methodist Church. He was a member of Kendall-Spain Sunday School Class, Chairman of the Administrative Board, Chairman of the Trustees and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Joe was the unofficial "Pallbearer" at Browns Church. He had the Honor of being a pallbearer many times. Joe never met a stranger. He was very devoted to meeting the needs of his family and caring for them. "In the forest of fathers, he was a very tall tree". He leaves two children, Richard Douglas Hudson of Jackson, TN and Jo Anne Hudson, Smyrna, TN., a sister Nancy Kay Hudson Robinson, Norma Jeanne Blankenship (John) sister-in-law and husband and several nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Family, friends and others whose lives Joe touched are invited to Arrington Funeral Directors Friday, May 29, 2020 where a visitation will be held 10:00AM until 11:00AM with a service to follow at 11:00AM in the chapel with Rev. Steven L. Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions we will be practicing safe social distancing during the visitation and funeral service. Memorials may be made to Browns United Methodist Church, 181 McLeary Road, Jackson TN 38305 or the 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL, 17, Chicago IL 60601.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020