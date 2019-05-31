|
|
Joe Etta "Dot" Yarbrough
Jackson - Joe Etta "Dot" Yarbrough, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born on September 15, 1934 to the late Joe Hopper and Henrietta Hopper Williams. Mrs. Dot was the owner of a local business, Dot's Goodies, for over 15 years. She was a faithful member of St. James M. B. Church where she served on the Mother Board. She was a loving and beloved mother to Gail Posey, Katherine Williams, and the late Charleen Woodson. Her legacy and love also live on in her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday June 1st from 12 pm to 7 pm. Family hour is from 6 pm to 7 pm. Celebration of Life service will be at St. James M.B. Church on Sunday, June 2nd at 3 p.m.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 31, 2019