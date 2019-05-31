Services
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
St. James M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Yarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Etta "Dot" Yarbrough


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Etta "Dot" Yarbrough Obituary
Joe Etta "Dot" Yarbrough

Jackson - Joe Etta "Dot" Yarbrough, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born on September 15, 1934 to the late Joe Hopper and Henrietta Hopper Williams. Mrs. Dot was the owner of a local business, Dot's Goodies, for over 15 years. She was a faithful member of St. James M. B. Church where she served on the Mother Board. She was a loving and beloved mother to Gail Posey, Katherine Williams, and the late Charleen Woodson. Her legacy and love also live on in her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday June 1st from 12 pm to 7 pm. Family hour is from 6 pm to 7 pm. Celebration of Life service will be at St. James M.B. Church on Sunday, June 2nd at 3 p.m.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now