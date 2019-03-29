Services
Joe Pickens
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Joe L. Pickens Obituary
Joe L. Pickens

Jackson - Joe Larry Pickens,76 of Jackson passed away on March 27, 2019.

The funeral service for Mr. Pickens will be conducted on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. John White officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Corner Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons and visitation will resume from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church. A full obituary will be placed on our website at www.georgeasmithandsons.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
