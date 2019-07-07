Services
More Obituaries for Joe Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Joe Tucker

Dr. Joe Tucker Obituary
Dr. Joe Tucker

Jackson - Dr. Joe Tucker, 88, died Thursday afternoon, July 4, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his three sons Claude Tucker (Denise), Tommy Tucker (Nancy), and Phillip Tucker, one sister Velma Jackson (Glen), seven grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ira Belle Tucker and great grandchild Aubrey Jo Tucker.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 4:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ricky Clark officiating. Burial will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30AM at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Sunday from 2:00PM until 4:00PM.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Joe Tucker Scholarship Fund at Union University, 1050 Union University Dr, Jackson, TN 38305.

Additional information can be found on Arrington Funeral Directors Facebook page or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com

Published in The Jackson Sun on July 7, 2019
