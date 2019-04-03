|
|
Joe Windell Chester
Humboldt - Mr. Chester passed away at JMCGH after a brief illness on April 1, 2019. Mr. Chester was born December 8, 1928 in Eva, TN and moved to Gibson, TN in 1942. He graduated from Gibson High School in 1948. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years during the Korean War.
Mr. Chester was married to Betty Hardwick Chester for 59 years. He retired from Jones Manufacturing in 1990. He was a member of New Shiloh United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Betty Chester; a daughter, Tammy Juergens (Randy Smith); a grandson, Warren Cagle; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cagle; a step-granddaughter, Lisa Smith; a sister, Louise Prince; two sister-in-laws, Willie Ross and Doris Hardwick; a brother-in-law, Billy Hardwick (Keitha); and a very special friend, Diane Blackard.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Victoria Elizabeth Juergens; a son, David Cagle; parents, Robert and Lorene Chester; a brother, George Chester; and two sisters, Francis Bratcher and Maxine Crumby.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt. The funeral service will be at the New Shiloh United Methodist Church on April 3, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation one hour before the service. Bro. Don Prescott will be officiating and burial will follow in the New Shiloh Cemetery.
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
731-784-1414
www.sheltonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 3, 2019