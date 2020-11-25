John A. Verell Sr.
Jackson - John A. Verell, Sr. died on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a sudden illness.
He was born in Houston, MS on August 26, 1924, the son of Tom and Essie Smith Verell. In 1961 he started farming in the Huntersville Community with his brother-in-law, who after three years sold his portion to John. From that point on, John was on his own. Over time his son, Allen and grandson Johnny, have continued the tradition by joining the family business. He was a member of North Jackson Church of Christ, serving as an Elder for thirty-one years along with various other positions.
He is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, Carolyn Verell of Jackson, TN; his son, Allen Verell and wife Michele of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren, Johnny Verell and wife Crissy of Jackson, TN and Ashley Hairston and husband Oliver of Nolensville, TN; two great-grandchildren, Levi Hairston and Emmi Verell; a brother, Thomas Verell of Texas; and two sisters, Agnes Cassady of Texas and Erin Burgess of Mississippi.
Services: A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ararat Cemetery with ministers David Powell and Josh Cook officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rhett Taylor, Matt Chapman, Don Johnson, Tim Abbott, Jaime Diaz and Moy Diaz.
The family will hold a "Drive Thru" visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Verell Farm, 63 Vine Hill Road, Jackson, TN 38301.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that contributions be directed to the Tennessee Children's Home-West, 170 Frank Latham Road, Pinson, TN 38366.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com