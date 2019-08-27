|
John Allen Milam
Humboldt, TN - Funeral services for Mr. John Allen Milam will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at The Church at Sugar Creek with Bro. Clay Jackson, Dr. Greg McFadden and Chaplin Sheila OMara officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.
Mr. Milam, age 48, passed away August 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Jackson, TN to Danny and Teresa Jackson Milam. John was a 1989 graduate of Humboldt High School and was owner of Prestige Landscaping.
He is survived by his wife, Holly DeLoach Milam; children, Josh, Rooker, and Eliza Milam; parents, Danny and Teresa Milam; brother, Jeff Milam and wife Jennifer; niece, Hannah Milam; nephew, Jackson Milam.
Pallbearers to serve will be: Chuck Cloud, Pete Johnson, Craig Schular, Shane Lynch, Nick Butler, Scott Reasons.
Visitation with the family will be held at The Church at Sugar Creek, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 28, from 12 until 2 p.m.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 27, 2019