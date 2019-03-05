|
John Chlarson
Jackson - John C. Chlarson, age 86, passed Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Jackson, TN after a short illness.
He was born in Benson, AZ to parents John and Dora Naegle Chlarson.
John was retired with LFE Engineering as an Electronics Engineer and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, leather crafting, and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Lois Youngblood Chlarson of Jackson, TN; two sons, John (Jenny) Chlarson of Beech Bluff, TN; and Daniel (Julia) Chlarson of Huntsville, AL; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Mark T. Chlarson; one brother, Conrad H. Chlarson and one sister, Alice Jean Shumway.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Northside Methodist Church Chapel with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Northside Methodist Church Chapel.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 5, 2019