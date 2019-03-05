Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Northside Methodist Church Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Northside Methodist Church Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chlarson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Chlarson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Chlarson Obituary
John Chlarson

Jackson - John C. Chlarson, age 86, passed Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Jackson, TN after a short illness.

He was born in Benson, AZ to parents John and Dora Naegle Chlarson.

John was retired with LFE Engineering as an Electronics Engineer and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, leather crafting, and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Lois Youngblood Chlarson of Jackson, TN; two sons, John (Jenny) Chlarson of Beech Bluff, TN; and Daniel (Julia) Chlarson of Huntsville, AL; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Mark T. Chlarson; one brother, Conrad H. Chlarson and one sister, Alice Jean Shumway.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Northside Methodist Church Chapel with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Northside Methodist Church Chapel.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now