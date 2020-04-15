|
|
John Duward (Bud) Warmack
John Duward (Bud) Warmack passed away on April 10, 2020. Born in Paris, Tennessee, on July 10, 1931, he grew up in Humboldt, Tennessee, and graduated from University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He served two years as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Combat Engineers, during which time he assisted in hurricane clean-up efforts. He married Arlynn Pilling and raised their three daughters in Morton Grove, Ill. John worked as an electronics engineer at Farnsworth Electronics, Cook Electric, and Ampex. One of his proudest professional achievements was his work on the biomedical recorder for the first Apollo space mission. In later years, he started a business repairing tape recorders, and, throughout his adult life, was an accomplished handyman and furniture crafter for his family's home, and then for his children's homes, as well as those of neighbors who needed a hand. He could always help find a place to build another bookshelf. After living more than 50 years in Morton Grove, he spent his remaining years in Sun Prairie, Wis. John died of Parkinson's disease and old age. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Ruby Warmack, and his sister and brother-in-law Nancy and James Graves. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn of 63 years, daughters Linda (Mike) Wesson, Janet (Rick) Wayne, and Pam (John) Mutka, and grandchildren Jack and Will Wesson, Brendan and Jay Wayne, and Casey and Beth Mutka, and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a in his honor.
