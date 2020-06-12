John E. Yarbrough
Jackson - John E. Yarbrough, age 69, died peacefully at his residence on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.