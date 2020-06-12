John E. Yarbrough
John E. Yarbrough

Jackson - John E. Yarbrough, age 69, died peacefully at his residence on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
