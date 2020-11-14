John Edward "Pepper" Martin



Pinson - John Edward (Pepper) Martin, age 91 of Pinson, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Pepper was born on August 17, 1929 in Pinson, the son of John Herbert Martin and Artie Jane Duck Martin. He had three adoring sisters (deceased), who loved him so much; Opal Maness, Ruby Eberhart, and Fran House.



Pepper graduated from Pinson High School and then entered the service of the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in April 1950. On August 11, 1952 he married the love of his life, Wanna Ellis, also of Pinson. They have three daughters, Cindy Overton (Sammy), Lisa Clements (Tim), and Rosemary Key. They have seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Pepper was a charter member and past president of the Pinson Ruritan Club and named Man of the Year in 1984. He was a devoted member of Pinson United Methodist Church. Pepper was an accomplished residential builder, and owner of JE Martin Construction Company. Around Pinson his gifted work can be seen at the Pinson Fire Dept he built, the remodel of Pinson School for the Ruritan Club and most notably the beautiful steeple on top of Pinson United Methodist Church.



The Bible says a good name is rather to be chosen than great riches. For all who ever met Pepper Martin they say the same thing… He is a good man, the kindest and gentlest man they ever met. No truer words could be spoken.



Friends and loved ones are invited to a socially-distance visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Pinson United Methodist Church (2 Old Henderson Road, Pinson).



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the conclusion of the visitation, there will be a private funeral service for the family and members of Pinson United Methodist Church/guest, with his burial to follow at Rogers Cemetery. His daughter Lisa Clements and his pastor Jimmy Dyer will officiate the service.



Mask will be required and provided. You are asked to refrain from physical contact. The family members that have COVID-19 complete their quarantine on Monday.



The family request any memorials be directed to Rogers Cemetery Fund (% Linda Holder/Rogers Cemetery, 1925 Bear Creek Rd. Pinson TN 38366.)



The Martin family would like to extend a very special thank you to our caregivers, Sheila Mosely, Vivian Drain, Aireyana Stevens, Valerie Ross, Shameka Taylor and Avalon Hospice nurse, Heather Stanley. These people have been a Godsend to our family.



