Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
John East
John Garner East Obituary
John Garner East

- - Funeral Services for Mr. John Garner East, 80, will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Maury City First United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m.

Mr. East passed away July 29, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born September 27, 1938 to his parents Ernest Cleve and Effie East.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy East; son, Jordan East (Hannah); daughters, Christina "Tina" East Edwards, Stephanie Stonecipher (Scott); brothers, Ernest East (Barbara), Jimmy East (Lynn); sisters, Virginia Scales, Leona Crossman; brother-in-law; Raymond Able; sister-in-law, Roseann East; and grandchildren, Eliza Edwards, Abe Stonecipher, Owen Stonecipher, John Finis East, Evelyn East, and expected Emmett Cleve East.

Visitation for Mr. East will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Maury City First United Methodist Church. Committal Service will be determined at a later date.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 31, 2019
