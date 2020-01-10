|
Dr. John Henning Meriwether
Jackson - Dr. John Henning Meriwether passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on January 9, 2020. Dr. Meriwether had battled cancer for two and a half years.
He was born in Jackson, TN, on July 8, 1959, and graduated from Lambuth University and UTHSC Medical School. He completed his urologic training in Augusta, GA, and enjoyed a long career as a urologist at The Jackson Clinic. John was an avid hunter and a skilled woodworker. He spent many happy hours on the Meriwether farm in Huntersville, TN. He was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Choir for 25 years and loved his church family.
In addition to a loving community of friends, he leaves behind his loving wife Joy of 38 years, son Caleb (Whitney), daughter Dr. Laurel Bateman (Jake), son Hunter (Lauren), and daughter Chloe (fiancé Trey Mauney). John leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Henning, Mae, Hammond, and Ayres. He also leaves a sister Melissa Moore (Hamilton) and nephew Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and J.H. Meriwether.
Memorial contributions can be made be to Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1050 North Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305) or Andrews Chapel Cemetery (1328 Lower Brownsville Road, Jackson, TN 38301).
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 18 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a memorial service at 12:00 PM at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. 1050 North Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020