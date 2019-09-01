|
|
John McCutchen
Jackson - John E. McCutchen, age 77, and his wife, Susan Witte Hays, of Jackson were both killed suddenly on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in a car accident on I-40 near Dickson, TN. John was born in Jackson and lived there his entire life except for short periods of time away while he attended UT Knoxville, and when he worked as the Executive Director of the American Farriers Association in Lexington, KY, and more recently in Memphis, TN as the Director of Member Relations and Marketing for the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science. John was a member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and previously served as the Executive Director of the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation. Prior to his full-time involvement as an association executive, he operated a real estate development company, a retail and wholesale petroleum products marketing company (E.L. Morgan Company in Jackson), and a motor carrier transportation company for petroleum products. He served in various volunteer senior leadership positions with associations, boards, and committees at the local, state, regional and national levels, including serving as an appointed advisor to several US government committees. John went to high school at Jackson High and at the Columbia Military Academy. His college degrees are from the University of Memphis. John was a member of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution and Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution, serving in numerous roles, including Tennessee SAR President in 2011. John's interests included traveling, genealogy, and BBQ contests where Susan and he enjoyed time together as Memphis Barbecue Network and Kansas City Barbeque Society certified judges. He was preceded in death by his father, John N. McCutchen, originally of Ridgely, TN, who died in France while serving in the US Army during WWII, and his mother, Elizabeth Morgan McCutchen, of Jackson. He is survived by three daughters and two step-sons: Amanda (Scott) Busby of Knoxville; Madaline McCutchen of Jackson, Catherine Brown of Savannah; David (Tiffany) Hays of Jackson; and Michael (Sheryl) Hays of Phoenix, AZ; and fifteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Visitation will be held in the Commons at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jackson on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m., followed by a memorial service for John and Susan at St. Luke's at 11:00 a.m. and a reception immediately following the service in the Parish Hall. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson with the colors presented by the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jackson, TN and to Rotary International.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 1, 2019