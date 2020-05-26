|
John R. Long, Jr.
Jackson - John R. Long, Jr, 95, passed away at his home on May 26, 2020.He was a lifelong resident of Jackson, and a World War II veteran. He retired from Blue Cross of Tennessee, and was for many years owner with his wife Betty of the Bible Book Store. He was a lay minister in the Christian Church, a member of First Christian Church for over 75 years, and an avid collector of antique fire trucks. Mr. Long was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Betty June Wayne Long, and his daughter Kathy Long Moorman.
He is survived by his children Michael Long and wife Teresa of Jackson, Ellen Stafford and husband Tony of Holladay, Kerry Carroll and husband Bob of Lavinia, Ricky Long and wife Brenda of Jackson, Dr. Daniel Long of Tokyo, and David Long of Jackson, and his son in law Bill Moorman and wife Marilyn of Florida. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren, with 4 more due this year. God truly blessed Betty and John richly.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Arrington Funeral Home, with private graveside services the following day.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, any memorials be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation or Brightstone.org.
A complete obituary can be found at the Arrington Funeral Directors www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington/Facebook. 668.1111.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2020